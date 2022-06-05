Martin Laird putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Martin Laird hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Martin Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Laird's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Laird chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

Laird had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 16 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.