  • Martin Laird putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Highlights

    Martin Laird chips in for par at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Martin Laird chips in from 12 feet to save par at the par-3 16h hole.