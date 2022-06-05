Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Mackenzie Hughes hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.