Luke List shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Luke List hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

List had a 356-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved List to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, List's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, List got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing List to 4 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.