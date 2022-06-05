Lucas Herbert shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Lucas Herbert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Herbert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Herbert's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herbert at 3 over for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 4 over for the round.

Herbert his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herbert to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Herbert had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 4 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Herbert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herbert to 4 over for the round.