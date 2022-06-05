Lucas Glover putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lucas Glover hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his day tied for 60th at 7 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Lucas Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Glover had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Glover's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even for the round.