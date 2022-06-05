Lanto Griffin shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 51st at 5 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Griffin had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Griffin's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Griffin had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 150 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Griffin got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.