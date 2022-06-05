Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hickok's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Hickok had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.