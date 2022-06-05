-
-
Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Keith Mitchell gets up and down from sand to birdie at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 first, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
-
-