Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.