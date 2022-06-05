  • Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell gets up and down from sand to birdie at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.