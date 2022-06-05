Keegan Bradley shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Bradley chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Bradley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bradley to 4 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 5 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 6 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Bradley's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 182 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 over for the round.