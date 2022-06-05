10-over 82 by K.H. Lee in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, K.H. Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lee's his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lee his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 9 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 10 over for the round.