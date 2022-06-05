Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Spieth got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the 392-yard par-4 third, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 4 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Spieth's his second shot went 23 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.