  • Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's 21-foot birdie putt at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jon Rahm makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.