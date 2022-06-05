Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jon Rahm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 322 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Rahm chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rahm had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Rahm chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.