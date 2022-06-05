Joel Dahmen shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 32nd at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen his second shot was a drop and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Dahmen at 2 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 4 over for the round.