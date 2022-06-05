  • Joel Dahmen shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen makes birdie on No. 16 at the Memorial

    In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.