Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 3rd at 7 under with Patrick Cantlay; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Niemann chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Niemann hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Niemann had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.