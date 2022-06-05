  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Joaquin Niemann makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Joaquin Niemann drains a 21-foot birdie at the Memorial

