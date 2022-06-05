Jhonattan Vegas shoots 9-over 81 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Vegas's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Vegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 200-yard par-3 green 16th, Vegas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 7 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Vegas to 9 over for the round.