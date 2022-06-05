Jason Day shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Day finished his day in 31st at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Day got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Day's 107 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Day chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Day hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 3 over for the round.