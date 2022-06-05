J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Poston's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

Poston missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.