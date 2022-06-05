Garrick Higgo putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garrick Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrick Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Higgo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgo at 4 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Higgo's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 under for the round.