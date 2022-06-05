Francesco Molinari shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 third, Molinari chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Molinari's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 5 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Molinari's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Molinari had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 6 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Molinari got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Molinari's 183 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 6 over for the round.