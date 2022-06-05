Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 32nd at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Grillo chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Grillo's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.