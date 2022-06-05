6-over 78 by Doug Ghim in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 60th at 7 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ghim at 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 6 over for the round.