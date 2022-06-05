Denny McCarthy finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-5 11th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.