Davis Riley shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Riley hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 16th green, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 3 over for the round.