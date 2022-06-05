David Lipsky shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 37th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 second, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky got a double bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lipsky's 183 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 4 over for the round.