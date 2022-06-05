David Lingmerth putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

David Lingmerth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, David Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lingmerth's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.