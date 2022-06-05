Daniel Berger shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Berger's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Berger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Berger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.