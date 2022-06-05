Corey Conners shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Conners's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

Conners hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, he sank his approach from 172 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Conners his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.