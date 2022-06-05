Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 10th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Kirk's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.