-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Charles Howell III makes birdie on No. 15 at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
-
-