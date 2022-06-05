Charles Howell III shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Charles Howell III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Howell III's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.