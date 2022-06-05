Chan Kim shoots 11-over 83 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Chan Kim hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 67th at 11 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Kim got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 8 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 180-yard par-3 12th green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 9 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 10 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 11 over for the round.