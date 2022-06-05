  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on No. 12 at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.