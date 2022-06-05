Carlos Ortiz shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Carlos Ortiz hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 64th at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

Ortiz tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ortiz had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

Ortiz missed the green on his first shot on the 180-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 5 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 6 over for the round.