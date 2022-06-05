Camilo Villegas shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Camilo Villegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Villegas's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Villegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.