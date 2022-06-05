  • 12-over 84 by Cameron Young in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young's tee shot off hill and birdie at the Memorial

    In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.