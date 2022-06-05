12-over 84 by Cameron Young in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 60th at 7 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Young got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 8 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Young's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 12 over for the round.