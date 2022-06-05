-
-
12-over 84 by Cameron Young in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Cameron Young's tee shot off hill and birdie at the Memorial
In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 60th at 7 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
Young got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Young chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 3 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 8 over for the round.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Young's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 12 over for the round.
-
-