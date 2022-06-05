6-over 78 by Cameron Tringale in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 48th at 4 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Tringale got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 6 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 6 over for the round.