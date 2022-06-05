Cameron Smith putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 final round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Cameron Smith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Smith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 5 over for the round.