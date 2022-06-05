Cam Davis shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cam Davis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Davis chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.