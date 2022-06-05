C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 53rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 third, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Pan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.