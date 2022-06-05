Strong putting brings Brian Harman an even-par round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brian Harman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Brian Harman's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman hit an approach shot from 259 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.