Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brendan Steele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Steele had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Steele chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, scoring a par. This kept Steele at even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Steele's 194 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.