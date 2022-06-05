Brandt Snedeker shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brandt Snedeker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 60th at 7 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 11th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Snedeker's his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

Snedeker got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 5 over for the round.