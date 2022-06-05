8-over 80 by Brandon Wu in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day in 69th at 12 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 73 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Wu's tee shot went 232 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wu got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Wu's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Wu hit his 138 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wu to 5 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 6 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Wu to 7 over for the round.