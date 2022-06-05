Billy Horschel finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Horschel's 174 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Horschel's his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 53-foot putt for eagle. This put Horschel at 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 17th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.