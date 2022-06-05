Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 32nd at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Hossler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hossler took a drop on his fifth. He finished by getting his sixth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the day.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hossler's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 129 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.