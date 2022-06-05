Adam Svensson finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Svensson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 45th at 3 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Svensson's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Svensson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 17th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.