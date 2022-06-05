8-over 80 by Adam Scott in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 67th at 11 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Scott got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Scott's 149 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Scott's his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Scott tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his fourth shot went 0 yards to the left rough, his fifth shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 7 over for the round.