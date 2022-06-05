Strong putting brings Adam Schenk an even-par round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Adam Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Schenk had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.