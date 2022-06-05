Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadwin had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin his second shot was a drop and his approach went 119 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.