Abraham Ancer shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Abraham Ancer hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 32nd at 1 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Ancer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Ancer's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.

Ancer tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 5 over for the round.