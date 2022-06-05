  • Abraham Ancer shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer chips close and birdies at the Memorial

