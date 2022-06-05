Aaron Wise putts well in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Aaron Wise hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day in 2nd at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Aaron Wise had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Wise chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wise at 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wise's 197 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.