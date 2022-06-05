Aaron Rai shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Aaron Rai hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 26th at 1 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise is in 2nd at 9 under; and Patrick Cantlay and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Rai's his second shot went 31 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Rai chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Rai chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.